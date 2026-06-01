Abdullah Hayayei died after being hit on the head by a metal pole during shot put training

Abdullah Hayayei died after being hit on the head by a metal pole during shot put training. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

UK Athletics could be facing a significant fine after admitting responsibility for the death of a Paralympian hit on the head by a metal pole during shot put training.

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Father-of-five Abdullah Hayayei, 36, who represented the United Arab Emirates, was fatally injured at Newham leisure centre in east London on July 11 2017. UK Athletics Ltd pleaded guilty to corporate manslaughter and Keith Davies, 79, who was head of sport for the 2017 World Paralympic Athletics Championships, admitted a health and safety charge. Judge Richard Marks KC will sentence UK Athletics and Davies, of Leytonstone, east London, over two days at the Old Bailey from Monday. According to Sentencing Council guidelines, corporate manslaughter carries a fine of between £180,000 and £20 million. Read more: 16 arrested, one stabbed and 75 rescued from heights in Arsenal victory parade as 'up to one million' attend celebrations Read more: One dead, another in intensive care and nearly 800 arrested as riots break out across France after Champions League final

Hayayei competing in the IPC Athletics World Championships in 2015. Picture: Getty

Mr Hayayei was fatally injured when part of a throwing cage fell on him as he was practicing shot putting. He had been preparing to represent his country in the F34 class discus, javelin and shot put at the World Para Athletics Championships in London. Police and other emergency services were called, but despite the efforts of medical staff he was pronounced dead at the scene. Inquiries established the throwing cage had not been put up correctly, making it unstable. Previously, UK Athletics said it “deeply regrets” the incident, adding: “Our deepest thoughts and sympathy remain with his family, friends, team-mates and all those affected by the events of that day.”

Mr Hayayei was fatally injured when part of a throwing cage fell on him as he was practicing shot putting. Picture: Alamy