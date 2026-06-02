Abdullah Hayayei suffered a severe head injury when the metal structure fell on him.

Abdullah Hayayei of UAE competes in the men's discus F34 final in 2015. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

UK Athletics has been fined £350,000 at the Old Bailey for the corporate manslaughter of a Paralympian athlete killed when a practice cage collapsed on his head.

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Father-of-five Abdullah Hayayei, 36, who represented the United Arab Emirates, suffered a severe head injury when the 440lb metal structure fell on him at Newham leisure centre in east London on July 11 2017. The court was told the 5ft high cage had toppled over because it was put up incorrectly and without its base plate, in an “accident waiting to happen”. UK Athletics Ltd pleaded guilty to corporate manslaughter and on Tuesday was fined £350,000 plus £44,000 costs, to be paid over six years. Keith Davies, 79, who was head of sport for the 2017 World Paralympic Athletics Championships, admitted a health and safety charge and was handed a community order of 175 hours of unpaid work. Read more: UK Athletics faces corporate manslaughter fine over Paralympian’s death in shot put training Read more: Football legend Kevin Keegan, 75, reveals stage four cancer battle

Keith Davies, head of sport for the 2017 World-Paralympic Athletics Championships. Picture: Alamy

On Monday, Mr Hayayei’s widow, Badriah, attended the first of a two-day sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey by video-link from the UAE. In a victim statement read to court, she described the impact on her and her five children, who were aged between two and 14 when they lost their father. She said: “It was a huge shock to me because I was waiting for news of his victory and success in the championships and suddenly the news of his death reached me. “At first I could not comprehend what happened and refused to believe the news.” She said she had suffered “greatly” both psychologically and financially from losing her husband.

The Screen inside the stadium shows a message for Abdullah Hayayei prior to the IPC World ParaAthletics Championships 2017. Picture: Getty