Will UK get another heatwave in August after 36C day?
England to exceed 30C on several days this week, but what does August have in store according to Met Office?
The UK faces its third heatwave in as many months this week, with temperatures forecast to go beyond 30C once more.
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The latest heat is expected to peak on Thursday and Friday when temperatures could hit 36C, according to the Met Office.
"In any case, temperatures are likely to be above average overall, with a greater than normal chance of hot conditions developing at times, especially in the south," the Met Office said.
It follows on from the hottest ever June day of 37.7C recorded last month, when a rare red weather warning for heat was issued by the service.
There are not currently any signs that the UK could top its record of 40.3C, felt in 2022, but August - or certainly the first part of the month is set to be another hot one.
Read also: Britain faces another 36C day as temperatures keep climbing during third heatwave of the year
What will the weather be in August?
The Met Office's longer-term forecast does not stretch to the end of next month but does cover the beginning of August, which it states will be warm.
A Met Office statement offered: "The signal through the end of July and into August becomes increasingly mixed with spells of low pressure and more unsettled weather becoming more likely.
"There may still be some thunderstorms at times as well. There will still probably be some dry interludes, most probably in the south and southeast.
"Temperatures are likely to remain warm or very warm, and some spells of hot weather remain possible."
There is currently nothing to state what temperatures might be for August 2026.