The UK faces its third heatwave in as many months this week, with temperatures forecast to go beyond 30C once more.

The latest heat is expected to peak on Thursday and Friday when temperatures could hit 36C, according to the Met Office.

"In any case, temperatures are likely to be above average overall, with a greater than normal chance of hot conditions developing at times, especially in the south," the Met Office said.

It follows on from the hottest ever June day of 37.7C recorded last month, when a rare red weather warning for heat was issued by the service.

There are not currently any signs that the UK could top its record of 40.3C, felt in 2022, but August - or certainly the first part of the month is set to be another hot one.

Read also: Britain faces another 36C day as temperatures keep climbing during third heatwave of the year