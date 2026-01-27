UK authorities help seize ‘Narco Sub’ carrying 9 tonnes of cocaine
The drugs-bust is thought to be the biggest ever Portuguese narcotics seizure
British police have helped to seize a record amount of cocaine from a 'narco sub' in the Atlantic Ocean.
Listen to this article
Portugal’s navy and air force, coordinating with the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the UK National Crime Agency, intercepted the vessel, which was just 230 nautical miles away from its destination on the Azores archipelago.
It was stopped in storm conditions in international waters on Saturday.
Before the authorities could confiscate the cargo, the semi-submersible sank, sending 35 of the 300 bales of cocaine to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.
Read more: Watch the dramatic moment US special forces seize a sanctioned Venezuelan oil tanker in daring helicopter raid
Weighing nearly 9 tonnes, the cargo was worth an estimated €600m (£520m), according to Portuguese media reports.
The bust represented "the biggest seizure of cocaine ever in Portugal," a police spokeswoman told the Agence France-Presse news agency.
Police have said the boat came from Latin America.
On board were three Colombians and a Venezuelan, who have been arrested.
Drug cartels have been using narco subs to transport drugs undetected worldwide across the sea.
Whilst previously being used to transport drugs north from Colombia to Central America and Mexico, in recent years drug traffickers have been making journeys across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
The seizure of drugs off of the coast of Portugal appears to be increasing.
In March of last year, another narco sub was intercepted by the Portuguese police off of the Azores, carrying almost 6.5 tonnes of cocaine.
Gill Duggan, Head of Europe at the NCA, said: “We are proud to have contributed with international partners to this massive haul of cocaine which would have led to bloodshed and misery if it had got to mainland Europe.”
“This seizure is another example of how important those international partnerships are in protecting UK residents and punching big holes in the profits of crime groups.”