By Scarlett Stokes

British police have helped to seize a record amount of cocaine from a 'narco sub' in the Atlantic Ocean.

Portugal’s navy and air force, coordinating with the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the UK National Crime Agency, intercepted the vessel, which was just 230 nautical miles away from its destination on the Azores archipelago. It was stopped in storm conditions in international waters on Saturday. Before the authorities could confiscate the cargo, the semi-submersible sank, sending 35 of the 300 bales of cocaine to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. Read more: Watch the dramatic moment US special forces seize a sanctioned Venezuelan oil tanker in daring helicopter raid

Weighing nearly 9 tonnes, the cargo was worth an estimated €600m (£520m), according to Portuguese media reports. The bust represented "the biggest seizure of cocaine ever in Portugal," a police spokeswoman told the Agence France-Presse news agency. Police have said the boat came from Latin America. On board were three Colombians and a Venezuelan, who have been arrested.