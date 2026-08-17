Millions to receive benefit payments early ahead of bank holiday
Government confirms August bank holiday benefit schedule ahead of long weekend
Millions of people will receive their benefits early this month, ahead of the August bank holiday weekend.
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The government has confirmed that Universal Credit recipients will be brought forward to Friday, August 28, with Monday, August 31 set to be a day off for many.
All recipients due to be paid on the Monday will be paid early, while all of those beyond or before will get paid on the same day as usual.
The early payments will apply to:
- Universal Credit,
- State Pension,
- Personal Independence Payment,
- Attendance Allowance,
- Carer’s Allowance, and,
- Disability Living Allowance.
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The government has confirmed it will apply to all of the United Kingdom and that Scotland will follow the same principle, despite having different bank holiday arrangements.
Benefits minister Sir Stephen Timms said: "We’re pleased to confirm that benefit payments due on the August bank holiday will be paid earlier.
"This will help ensure families and older people receive their money without disruption over the bank holiday period.
"This Government is determined to ensure people up and down the country have the support and breathing room they need, which is why we’ve acted to take money off energy bills, increase the National Minimum Wage and lift half a million children out of poverty, as well as supporting people into good, secure jobs."