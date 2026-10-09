***WARNING: This article contains details that some readers may find distressing***

The ringleader of an international online network which organised the torture of macaque monkeys has been jailed, following a major investigation by UK and US authorities.

“Without giving people nightmares, you can't really truly say the extent of this abuse. We had to be very selective over who in our team viewed the content."

“Sadly, year upon year, you get these standout investigations and I’ve constantly said, ‘I don't know if I'll see anything as bad as this’ and then this has come along.

Chief Inspector Kevin Lax-Kelly, head of the UK National Wildlife Crime Unit, described it as the most extreme he had encountered in 24 years as a wildlife crime officer.

Officers have deemed the level of abuse too graphic to share in full, after they found over 10,500 files on his computer, including almost 3,000 of baby monkeys being tortured and killed.

Poklek led a group of “low value” people, according to police, who would pay for the animals to be captured, tortured, abused and killed in extremely depraved ways.

Having served 12 months on remand since he was arrested, the judge noted that Poklek would likely be released on license within weeks because of the new early release policy, which allows offenders to get out of jail after serving a third of their sentence.

Bartosz Poklek, 30, a Polish national who lived in Lewisham, south-east London, was sentenced to three years and three months in custody as a judge said: “If ever there was a case for why the sentencing for animal abuse is too low, this is probably it.”

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Woolwich Crown Court heard Poklek led several closed online groups, where members pooled money and recruited people overseas, mostly in Indonesia, to capture macaques and carry out acts of cruelty for video recordings.

Members would pay an average of £200 to £500 dollars to receive the content.

The judge said some of the abuse included limbs being amputated and severe burns being inflicted.

In sentencing, Judge Christopher Grout described members of the monkey torture network as ‘vile’ as he said: “It’s no exaggeration to say that whether as a lawyer or as a judge, I’ve never encountered such a horrific case of animal abuse in my life.

“The videos have caused distress to the officers involved in investigating this offence.

“The facts of this offending are a compelling example of why the maximum sentence available is too low by a significant margin.

“There is nothing, however, that I can do about that. It is for parliament to consider whether the sentence for inflicting extreme torture on animals should be increased."

Police described finding “James Bond-esque security” in Poklek’s bedroom in southeast London in a house of multiple occupancy which he shared with others.

Chief Inspector Kevin Lax-Kelly told LBC: “Everybody who lived in the house was really shocked by it all. And he lived in a room that was really secure.

“His ops security around his computers was quite significant. So much so, we had to call in a digital forensic expert from the Metropolitan Police because he had software on his computer which meant any external interference could potentially wipe the digital evidence.

“He knew what he was doing.”

Describing his network in Indonesia, Mr Lax-Kelly added: “If you think of £200, pushed into Indonesia Rupiah, that's actually a significant amount of money.

“It could be a month's worth of wages for some people, so they were being exploited because they can go and get macaque monkeys fairly easily.

“He was randomly messaging people, saying, ‘I've got this amount of money if you can get this animal for me’, even to the point of messaging legitimate pet shops. He was essentially cold calling people to offer them cold hard cash to kill monkeys.”

Bartosz Poklek pleaded guilty earlier this year to intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence, the publication of obscene articles for gain and two counts of possessing indecent images of children.

Several other people in the UK had already been convicted and sentenced in connection with the monkey torture network, including from West Mercia, Scotland and Merseyside.

Peter Stanley, 44, from Liverpool was jailed for 20 months in September 2024, following a BBC documentary uncovering the network.

Two months later, in Worcestershire, Holly LeGresley, 39, was sentenced to two years alongside Adriana Orme, 57, who was given one year and three months behind bars.

The judge sentencing Bartosz Poklek heard that other offenders in his group have described being interested in child abuse and saw their involvement in commissioning the abuse as preventing them from carrying out more serious crimes.

Some of the monkeys were dressed as human babies.

The National Wildlife Crime Unit said it was confident it had identified the key members of Poklek’s groups in the UK but warned other investigations involving international partners are ongoing.

