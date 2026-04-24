The Prime Minister has set up a secret 'caskforce' as he seeks to prevent British pubs from running dry due to CO2 shortages caused by the Iran war.

According to the Sun, the group is being chaired by the Prime Minister's Chief Secretary Darren Jones and has already met to discuss the situation.

CO2 is used to keep beer fresh and fizzy during transport - and there have been concerns that the ongoing trouble in the Strait of Hormuz could hamper supplies.

The so-called "beer committee" has been convened to keep the beer flowing throughout the World Cup summer despite global pressures on the supply of the vital gas.

A Whitehall source told The Sun: “The war in the Middle East is clearly impacting Britain’s supply chains.

“But there’s nothing like a cold beer in the sun after a hard day’s work.

“So we’re pulling out the stops to secure our supplies of products like CO2, especially with the summer and the World Cup coming up.”

The “Contingency Planning Small Ministerial Group” is meeting twice per week to blunt any hit to the UK economy as a result of the crisis in the Gulf.

Richard Bradbury, managing director of Yorkshire brewery Theakston, told The Sun: “CO2 shortages are always of concern, both for brewers and pubs.

“So far, we have not experienced shortages nor are any expected in the short term, but we are concerned about implications for supply if the current Middle East situation continues."

A Government spokesperson said: “We’re moving fast to minimise the impact here at home of the crisis in the Middle East.

“For example, last month we took decisive action to shore up CO2 supplies by restarting the Ensus bioethanol plant in Teesside, helping to secure production lines in the UK.

“The Prime Minister and his Chief Secretary are working hand-in-hand with ministers to drive contingency planning, ensuring we’re doing all we can to support people with the cost of living and minimise impacts at home.”