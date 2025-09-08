The UK lags behind other high-income countries when it comes to the diagnosis of diabetes, a new study has suggested, as over 25% of adults go undiagnosed.

Just under three-quarters (74.2%) of people with diabetes are estimated to have been diagnosed in the UK, compared with an average of 79.5% for all high-income nations.

In Canada, some 86% of cases have been diagnosed, while diagnosis rates in the US stand at around 82.8%, according to a study comparing the detection and treatment rates of diabetes in countries around the world.

Researchers, led by academics at the University of Washington in Seattle, in the US, estimated that in 2023, some 77.5% of patients aged 15 and over in western European countries had received a diagnosis.

Among western European countries, only Switzerland and France had lower diagnosis rates than the UK.

Researchers pointed out how complications linked to diabetes "can be averted with timely and appropriate diagnosis".

Globally, some 55.8% of people living with diabetes were diagnosed, researchers found, with 91.4% of people with diagnosed diabetes receiving treatment and 41.6% of people receiving treatment in control of their blood sugar levels - also known as glycaemic control.