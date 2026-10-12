Britain has spent £1.1 trillion more on welfare than infrastructure in the past 20 years, a think tank has found.

In a report published on Tuesday, the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) said welfare had acted as an “anaesthetic that has kept areas of the country numbed during two decades of economic failure”.

The CSJ said the UK had spent £1.6 trillion on working-age benefits between 2006/7 and 2024/25, far outstripping public investment in transport, science and technology, economic development, housing and community amenities.

Ben Gregg, head of welfare at the think tank, said: “For decades, governments have tried to compensate struggling regions for economic decline rather than reverse it, using welfare to numb the pain instead of providing a reason to hope.”

Tuesday’s report, titled “State of Dependency”, found that between 1945 and 1979, the UK had spent around 4.5% of GDP on infrastructure and 2.5% on working-age welfare.

But those proportions had now reversed, with the country spending 5% of GDP on working-age benefits and 2.5% on infrastructure investment.