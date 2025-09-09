Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company Ineos announced that £3 billion would be pulled from the UK and diverted to the US because of high costs. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he will no longer be investing money into Britain through his energy empire because of Labour's tax raid on North Sea oil and gas production.

His company Ineos announced that £3billion would be pulled from the UK and diverted to the US because of high costs, including the windfall tax and a levy on oil companies making massive profits. Brian Gilvary, chief executive of the firm's energy division, announced that the chemical manufacturing giant "cannot invest with any certainty because we can't be sure what future tax rates will be". He also slammed the UK for being one of "the most unstable fiscal regimes in the world from a perspective of natural resources and energy". "We have stopped investing in Britain. Our future investment will not be [in] the UK. There's no question of that," he said. It comes after Ineos shut down its Grangemouth oil refinery in Scotland this year after a century of operation, leading to the loss of 400 jobs.

It comes after Ineos shut down its Grangemouth oil refinery in Scotland this year after a century of operation. Picture: Getty

Read more: Starmer meets Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at Downing Street Read more: Peter Mandelson’s 'birthday message and photos for best pal' Epstein revealed Sir Jim's company also warned that their Olefins and Polymers (O&P) plant in the same site is at risk from being axed because of high taxes and energy prices. It also operates the Breagh gas field and Clipper South rig in the North Sea, off the coast of Teesside, which produce gas that supports British homes, businesses and industry. The British billionaire warned that these plants were "impossible" to run at a profit because of high energy prices, caused by the government's green levies. Mr Gilvary said: "We have stopped investing in Britain. Our future investment will not be [in] the UK. There’s no question of that. "The problem is that the UK has become one of the most unstable fiscal regimes in the world from a perspective of natural resources and energy. "It means we cannot invest with any certainty because we can’t be sure what future tax rates will be." The Ineos boss added the US had a more stable tax regime and favourable energy security policies. He added: "For us, the future lies in other countries, mostly the United States. The United States has got a long track record. In the 1990s, it was producing 6.5 million barrels of oil a day and importing five million, but now it’s producing oil and gas equivalent to 13 million barrels a day and exporting. That’s proper energy security and a proper fiscal regime. "The United States absolutely understands the importance of domestic supplies and how you can drive economic growth off the back of it, so that’s the place where we’ll be."

Ineos also operates the Breagh gas field and Clipper South rig in the North Sea, off the coast of Teesside. Picture: Alamy