By Jacob Paul

One of the country’s most prolific blood donors has urged people to donate blood and “help society”.

Peter Randle started giving blood when he was 18 when he was at university. The 69-year-old grandfather from Coventry has since given blood 138 times. The financial adviser, who has O negative blood, told the PA news agency: “When I was in my 30s I became aware that my blood group is what they call a universal blood group, which means in an emergency they can give it to anyone. “So I realised that it was more important for me to give blood which is what motivated me to keep giving.” He added: “It’s just something you can do to help society so I would encourage everyone to do it – particularly if you’ve got the rarer blood groups like mine, then then you should really try and find the time to do it. “If you give every three months, if you don’t do anything else particularly good during that time you’ve always done that.” Read more: Huntington's disease treated for first time with groundbreaking gene therapy Read more: Not a single childhood vaccine uptake target reached amid fears diseases could spread among youngsters

Peter, who is one of the country's most prolific blood donors has urged people to donate blood. Picture: PA

It comes as NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) thanked blood, organ and stem cell donors as it celebrated its 20th anniversary. NHSBT was established in October 2005 when the National Blood Authority, UK Transplant and Bio Products Laboratory merged to create one organisation. Since it began Mr Randle has donated blood 88 times – the highest number of donations in NHSBT’s 20-year history. A further 41 donors have donated more than 80 times. Mr Randle, who is well known to nurses at his local donation centre, told PA: “I was diagnosed with something quite accidentally really, called haemochromatosis, which is where your blood produces too much iron and that iron can attach itself to your organs if you don’t control it. “I was OK because I was giving blood regularly, because that’s the treatment for it, to take blood regularly, they then allowed me to go every two months when other donors are allowed to donate every three months. “It’s a win-win because I can give more often and people will benefit from it. “So I put my foot on the accelerator then and now go about every eight weeks.”

Simon Elmore received a kidney transplant in 2015. Picture: PA

NHSBT is calling for O negative donors to come forward as well as people with B- blood and black heritage donors. To mark its 20th anniversary, NHSBT has highlighted some of its achievements over the last two decades, including: – 33,727,426 blood donations. – 4,341,851 “whole blood” donors, 32,929 plasma donors and 77,815 platelet donors. – 286,166 people who have joined the NHS Stem Cell Donor Registry. – 50,198 cord blood units collected. – 83,941 solid organ transplants. – 46,020 solid organ donors. – 18,416,561 opt ins on the Organ Donor Register. – 99,020 corneas donated. – 10 people have donated all of blood, plasma, platelets and stem cells through NHSBT. It also said that 53 new blood group antigens and 104 new blood group alleles have been discovered by NHSBT scientists.

