A blazing display of red and orange is expected to hit UK skies later this week when a bluster of Saharan dust drifts north over the country.

The dust, made up of sand particles lifted from the Sahara desert, will have travelled to the UK on southerly wind currents.

With it, the plume will bring fiery red sunrises and sunsets, as well as a phenomenon known as 'blood rain'.

The weather episode occurs when rain mixes with sand particles and can result in dirty deposits being left on surfaces, including cars and windows.

Despite its dramatic name and unusual appearance, this type of rain is entirely harmless, with the Met Office saying the phenomenon was "relatively common in the UK".

