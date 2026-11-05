The UK Government’s decision to designate Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Oracle as critical third parties to the financial sector brings their services under direct regulatory oversight.

It also sharpens the focus on who ultimately controls essential cloud services and reinforces why cloud sovereignty is becoming a board-level issue for UK businesses.

That significance is immediate because cloud infrastructure now underpins everyday operations across the UK. If those services fail, or the protections behind them prove weaker than expected, businesses can face severe disruption, regulatory scrutiny and a damaging loss of customer trust. Yet many companies still cannot say who has the final say over their data.

That is why sovereignty is no longer just a marketing buzzword. It is becoming a business strategy. A genuinely sovereign cloud service should provide clear assurances about where data is held, who can access it and which laws apply. Crucially, providers should be able to support those assurances with evidence.

That is why “sovereignty washing” presents such a serious risk. The term describes providers using the language of sovereignty without offering clear proof that their services deliver the protections being promised. The result can be false confidence. A company may believe its data is protected when the legal and operational reality is very different.

Why sovereignty claims need proof

A cloud service can be hosted in the UK while remaining under the control of an overseas parent company. Its data may therefore still fall within the scope of foreign laws or be accessible to authorities in another jurisdiction.

The US CLOUD Act, for example, allows American authorities to require US-headquartered companies to disclose data in their possession, custody or control, even when that information is stored in a British data centre. If a company cannot explain which jurisdiction its cloud services fall under, it may struggle to satisfy regulators, reassure customers or demonstrate that it is meeting its compliance obligations.

Sovereignty claims should also look beyond the ultimate parent company to the wider chain of dependencies supporting a service, from hardware and data centre providers to software and hosting partners. Each link can raise questions about ownership, jurisdiction and control, making transparency across the wider chain essential.

In fact, transparency and accountability are quickly becoming important factors that set cloud providers apart. UK businesses can have greater confidence in smaller regional providers that can demonstrate clear ownership and local accountability.

The questions boards should ask

Cloud sovereignty should never be left solely to IT or procurement. It belongs in board-level discussions about resilience, accountability and business risk.

Those discussions should ask who ultimately owns and controls the service, who can access data, which country’s laws apply and whether the organisation could move information easily if circumstances changed. The answers reveal whether promised protection is real.

To test that, businesses should require providers to support their claims with clear, documented evidence during procurement and through ongoing risk reviews. Where assurance is not provided, they should look elsewhere.

Ultimately, real sovereignty depends on evidence, not labels. Whatever a provider may say, without proof, its claims will amount to nothing more than “sovereignty washing”.

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Jake Madders is the Director and Co-founder of Hyve Managed Hosting.

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