His comments come as more than 36,000 people have made the dangerous journey so far this year

A small boat carrying people thought to be migrants arrives to collect more people in Gravelines, France. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

The UK’s border security chief tasked with tackling Channel crossings has said the number of arrivals by small boat to the UK is “frustrating” but that work to stop the smuggling route was “always going to take time”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Border Security Commander Martin Hewitt rejected the idea that it was a “fool’s errand” to go after smuggling gangs and told MPs he was convinced the plan in place “will deliver”. Speaking to the Commons’ Home Affairs Committee on Thursday, Mr Hewitt said: “I more than anybody, find the fact that the numbers are where they are frustrating and really challenging, and this issue could not be more high profile. “But I am convinced that the plan, the sort of cross-spectrum plan that we have in place, is a plan that will deliver, but we need to we need to keep pushing and delivering that plan.” His comments come as more than 36,000 people have made the dangerous journey so far this year, around a third higher than the same point in 2024. Read more: Migrants must learn English to A-level standard to work in Britain, Home Secretary announces Read more: French police pepper spray migrants trying to cross channel

Border Security Commander Martin Hewitt appearing before the Home Affairs Committee, for a hearing on border security and irregular migration. Picture: Alamy

But Mr Hewitt told the committee the Border Security Command, which leads a cross-government response to small boats, is bringing together a “range of attacks” to undermine the criminal business model but said “now that isn’t going to happen very quickly”. He added: “I think there has previously been kind of views that that there is one thing, or one or two things that will provide the answer. “I very firmly believe that that’s not the case. “This is an established criminality, it’s an incredibly profitable criminality and there are increasingly numbers of people who are in a situation where they could see the potential to become migrants. “I don’t think this was ever going to happen very quickly.” But the border security chief told MPs that officials believe they are starting to see an impact on what they are doing in how smugglers have shifted their methods to get people across the Channel. “I think that is pointing to some of the interventions where we are making that more challenging in that respect. But this was always going to take time,” he said.

People thought to be migrants react to being sprayed with a substance by a French police. Picture: Alamy