More French border guards deployed to UK checkpoints to prevent technology failures causing delays
More French border guards have been deployed to checkpoints in Britain to prevent technology failures causing long delays this summer.
Listen to this article
Britain pushed for the larger French presence at EU border checks amid fears of delays caused by the bloc’s new Entry/Exit System (EES).
The new EES checks require travellers to give biometric data, fingerprints and facial scans, as well as registering their passport, when they travel to Europe for the first time.
After that, the digital border system should allow travellers to enter and exit Europe with only a facial scan for up to three years.
But many border points are reportedly collecting the same initial scans multiple times.
The system has caused delays in airports, and at borders where there are French checkpoints on UK soil, like at the Port of Dover.
The Police Aux Frontieres have deployed more staff to UK-based checkpoints to manually register those leaving for France.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander brokered the agreement for the increased presence with her French counterpart Phillippe Tabarot, ahead of the summer holidays.
This extra presence will be in place while the French border force awaits the installation of new passport booths and tablets.
Ministers have announced they will provide £20 million of funding to increase the number of booths, on top of £10.5m they have already put towards preventing disruption.
Ms Alexander said: “Everyone deserves to enjoy their summer holiday without delays – which is why we are doing all we can to help travellers get through these new EU security checks as smoothly as possible.
“As well as the over £20 million we have given to increase booths for passport checks and minimise disruption, I have raised holidaymakers’ concerns directly with the EU commissioner for transport to make sure they are playing their part to reduce delays during the busiest travel period of the year.
“I will do everything in my power to help holidaymakers on their way.”