More French border guards have been deployed to checkpoints in Britain to prevent technology failures causing long delays this summer.

Britain pushed for the larger French presence at EU border checks amid fears of delays caused by the bloc’s new Entry/Exit System (EES).

The new EES checks require travellers to give biometric data, fingerprints and facial scans, as well as registering their passport, when they travel to Europe for the first time.

After that, the digital border system should allow travellers to enter and exit Europe with only a facial scan for up to three years.

But many border points are reportedly collecting the same initial scans multiple times.

The system has caused delays in airports, and at borders where there are French checkpoints on UK soil, like at the Port of Dover.

The Police Aux Frontieres have deployed more staff to UK-based checkpoints to manually register those leaving for France.