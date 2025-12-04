Children of failed asylum seekers will be removed even if they were born in Britain, a Home Office minister has confirmed.

Alex Norris, the asylum minister, said anyone without the right to stay in the UK would be deported.

He pledged to "ramp up" removals of families deemed not to be legitimate refugees by officials.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Alex Norris said the Government wants deportations "to be be as voluntary as possible".

He added: "We want those to be as seamless as possible, particularly with children.

