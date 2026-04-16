UK-born suspect arrested over fatal US shootings
Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, was arrested in connection with the deaths of two women and the shooting of a man who remains in a critical condition
A man suspected of carrying out a series of attacks in the US state of Georgia is originally from the United Kingdom, officials have said.
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Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, was arrested in connection with the deaths of two women and the shooting of a man who remains in a critical condition.
One of the victims has been identified as Lauren Bullis, an employee of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), who was allegedly shot and stabbed on Monday.
Authorities said Adon Abel became a naturalised US citizen in 2022.
US Homeland Security secretary Markwayne Mullin said Ms Bullis had been “brutally shot and stabbed to death” in an attack he described as “pure evil”.
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He said: “On Monday, a DHS employee, Lauren Bullis, was brutally shot and stabbed to death by Olaolukitan Adon Abel, a 26-year-old, born in the United Kingdom, who was naturalised by the Biden Administration in 2022.
“He has also been arrested for the murder of an unidentified woman whom he reportedly shot outside a Checkers, before randomly shooting a homeless man multiple times outside a Kroger in Brookhaven.
“These acts of pure evil have devastated our Department and my prayers are with the families of the victims.”
The Brookhaven Police Department said the suspect was taken into custody without incident in Troup County, southwest of Atlanta, following coordination with local detectives.
“Further investigation has revealed that Adon Abel is also responsible for other shootings that occurred earlier in unincorporated DeKalb County,” police said in a statement.
“This remains an active and ongoing investigation.”