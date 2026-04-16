A man suspected of carrying out a series of attacks in the US state of Georgia is originally from the United Kingdom, officials have said.

Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, was arrested in connection with the deaths of two women and the shooting of a man who remains in a critical condition.

One of the victims has been identified as Lauren Bullis, an employee of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), who was allegedly shot and stabbed on Monday.

Authorities said Adon Abel became a naturalised US citizen in 2022.

US Homeland Security secretary Markwayne Mullin said Ms Bullis had been “brutally shot and stabbed to death” in an attack he described as “pure evil”.

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