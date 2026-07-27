Fires have wrought destruction in mainland Europe this week.

Wildfires burning at night, close to a remote and isolated farmhouse high on Hanter Hill. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Emergency services are braced for further wildfires as the UK’s fourth heatwave looms.

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At the height of the third heatwave, in mid-July, firefighters were battling 19 significant wildfires simultaneously in England and Wales. Meanwhile, blazes have wrought destruction in mainland Europe this week, with 220,000 forced out of their homes in south-west France and 116,000 evacuated in Spain. This comes as a Met Office meteorologist said UK heatwave thresholds will need to be adjusted to take into account the warming climate, which has seen temperature records repeatedly broken this year. A National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) spokesperson said: “With the Met Office warning that a fourth heatwave could develop this week, bringing another period of very hot weather to parts of the UK, fire and rescue services remain on alert and are continuing to prepare for renewed wildfire risk.” Read more: 'Don't come to Bordeaux' Tourists urged not to visit as wildfires destroy area four times size of Paris Read more: Government offers military support to battle Cairngorms wildfire

Cairngorms viewed from Nethy Bridge area. Picture: Alamy

Battling nearly 20 wildfires at once demonstrates “the scale of the challenge posed by the prolonged hot, dry conditions”, they added. “Most wildfires are preventable and we are asking everyone to play their part in helping to protect our communities, wildlife and natural spaces, while easing the pressure on firefighters who have already faced an exceptionally challenging summer.” Temperatures cooled, winds picked up and a smattering of rain fell for many during the weekend. But parts of southern England will yet again meet their heatwave criteria on Wednesday, which could reach highs of 32C or 33C, and more will on Thursday. A yellow heat alert has been issued from 9am on Tuesday to 9am on Friday for the East and West Midlands, the south-east, south-west and east of England, as well as Yorkshire and the Humber.

Summer heat is set to return this week🌡️



Temperatures will climb across many areas before easing again towards the end of the week



Take a look here for more details 👇 pic.twitter.com/rm4eEQG64l — Met Office (@metoffice) July 26, 2026