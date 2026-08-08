The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow heat health alerts for the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber and London

UK Weather: Families, holidaymakers and sunbathers enjoy hot sunshine on the beach at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The UK is preparing for an 'unprecedented' fifth summer heatwave, after forecasters warned of temperatures topping 36C on the horizon.

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Weather forecasters are predicting a north-south split ahead of the 36 degree heatwave, with half of the UK set to experience high temperatures through the weekend and into next week. Scotland will continue to experience spells of heavy rain amid torrential downpours, while England and Wales will remain largely dry, sunny and increasingly warm. It comes as heat alerts are predicting highs of 36C across areas of the south, with yellow heat health alerts in place from 9am on Saturday to 9pm on Tuesday. The Met Office said temperatures will climb through the weekend as heatwave conditions return, with a high of 36C expected in parts of East Anglia and south-east England by Thursday. The meteorological body said: "Temperatures are currently expected to peak in the mid 30s Celsius for some on Wednesday and Thursday." Read More: Temperatures to soar to 36C as heatwave conditions and health warnings return to UK Read More: 'Do we really need this many?' Burnham urged to halt rapid rollout of water-guzzling AI data centres - as drought declared across half of England

As has been the case throughout this summer, heat is once again poised to surge north into parts of the UK through the coming week🌡️



Temperatures are currently expected to peak in the mid 30s Celsius for some on Wednesday and Thursday 📈🌍 pic.twitter.com/NmvhWSaMbE — Met Office (@metoffice) August 8, 2026

The stark contrast comes as the Scottish Highlands and outer islands "have seen close to half of August's average rainfall in the last 48 hours" according to the Met Office. Around 100mm of rain fell in some areas between Thursday and Saturday. Meanwhile, outbreaks of rain will affect parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. There have been two record-breaking heatwaves, in May and June, that led to more than 2,800 excess deaths, and two more heatwaves in July that have fuelled drought and wildfires. The highest temperature of the year was 38C recorded at Lingwood in Norfolk on June 28.

There have been 33 days so far this year when temperatures have exceeded 30C somewhere in the UK. Picture: Alamy

There have been 33 days so far this year when temperatures have exceeded 30C somewhere in the UK. The record of 34 days – set in 1995 – is likely to be broken next week. Forecasters said the weekend will see a north-south split in the weather with Scotland and Northern Ireland likely to see spells of heavy rain, while England and Wales will remain largely dry, sunny and increasingly warm. Temperatures could reach 30C on Saturday, before climbing into the low 30s in southern and south-east England on Sunday. Highs of up to 30C are possible across parts of England and Wales on Tuesday, increasing to 32C to 34C on Wednesday, with the highest temperatures currently expected on Thursday. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow heat health alerts for the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber and London.

Sunshine for many, but not everyone on Saturday morning ☀️🌧️



England and Wales stay largely dry, while outbreaks of rain affect parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.



Temperatures climbing steadily too, especially further south. pic.twitter.com/EXmFB5vIO4 — Met Office (@metoffice) August 7, 2026