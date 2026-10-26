Chancellor to deliver his autumn speech for the UK this Wednesday as markets speculate what could be in it

By William Mata

John Healey is facing calls from within Labour and beyond for what to include and leave out of his Budget, ahead of his speech this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Chancellor will give his first financial statement on Wednesday, with the UK economy having grown slightly in August against a backdrop of the war in the Middle East, which has hit global markets. Economists reporting to a Reuters study, meanwhile, have challenged Mr Healey to rebuild depleted headroom against the fiscal rules to about £15-16 billion. But while rumours of tax and more defence funding have swirled around, the lead-up has been marked by a lack of leaked information, with Mr Healey keeping a tight lid on what could be announced. The Chancellor was reportedly shocked at the lack of Budget security last year, when Rachel Reeves's statement was leaked shortly before she read the speech in the Commons. Here is a look at what could be in the UK Budget for 2026.

The moment Rachel Reeves found out that the Budget had been leaked in 2025. Picture: Parliament TV

What could John Healey announce in the UK Budget 2026? Borrowing costs and fiscal headroom As mentioned, Mr Healey will go into the Budget with reduced fiscal headroom at this year’s Budget because of the increased cost of Government borrowing resulting from the Iran war. Fiscal headroom is the buffer the Government has above its self-imposed spending rules. The two main fiscal rules are that Government spending should be balanced or heading towards a surplus by 2029/30, rather than in deficit; and that public debt should fall as a share of the economy in the same year. Former chancellor Ms Reeves raised taxes at last year’s budget to double the headroom to £22 billion. The narrower headroom could dampen the confidence of lenders and investors in the UK, and would also reduce the Government’s ability to absorb a sudden economic shock in the event of another international crisis.

Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey speaking to service users during a visit at St Martin-in-the-fields, a homeless charity in central London, to look at the issue of rough sleeping, ahead of the Rough Sleeping Summit in Downing Street. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Spending pressures But the widely respected Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank has said the Chancellor should be more worried about spending pressures than the fiscal headroom. The same inflation that is narrowing headroom is eroding the value of individual Government departments’ cash budgets. This means they will effectively have to meet commitments to pay their workers and provide services with less money, unless the Chancellor increases their budgets. Paying for those increased budgets would, however, require him to find the money from somewhere else: tax rises or spending cuts. ‘Breathing space’ for households and businesses The Chancellor will use the Budget to lay out how the Government plans to account for the commitments made since Andy Burnham came to power which are aimed at helping people and businesses with the increased costs of living and trading. These include the promise to cut VAT on energy bills this winter, and to slash business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues. Mr Healey and the Prime Minister have both spoken about how they want to give the public and businesses “breathing space” at the Budget, hinting that further financial help could be doled out.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey during a visit at St Martin-in-the-Fields. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Slashing red tape A further measure to support business set to be detailed in the Budget is Mr Healey’s plan to cut back on “form-filling and pointless paperwork”. The Treasury estimates that paring back the regulatory admin businesses are required to do could save small concerns up to £800 million worth of red tape. Mr Healey plans to streamline business reporting requirements, and cut bureaucracy around the chain of buying and selling homes. Capital gains tax rise ruled out The Chancellor has rejected the possibility of hiking capital gains tax, the levy on profits from selling assets, at the Budget. Prominent Labour voices have argued for the tax to be raised over the summer, including now Defence Secretary Wes Streeting, and Louise Haigh, the First Secretary of State. But Mr Healey has ruled out the move after warnings it could end up costing the Government more money than it is worth if wealthy people leave the country or defer selling off assets. Bank tax under consideration Mr Healey does, however, appear to be weighing up the possibility of raising a tax on the profits of banks. The Chancellor is reportedly considering increasing the surcharge on bank profits from 3% to 8%, reversing a tax cut for the sector launched by former chancellor Jeremy Hunt. The Trades Union Congress, a supporter of the move, said the hike on the “bumper profits” of banks would raise £2.25 billion a year. But City representatives have claimed the move will stifle investment in Britain.

The Ministry of Defence in Whitehall. Picture: Kay Roxby/Alamy