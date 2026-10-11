There’s nothing wrong with taking stock of the nation's finances once a year.

Businesses review budgets. Households review spending. People have annual dental and optical check-ups.

Governments should do the same. Nice. Sensible, in fact.

What’s less sensible is the theatre we have built around the process.

In most countries, the annual budget is basically a progress report against a longer-term plan. Governments have already set out a direction for the next five or ten years and then they check whether they remain on course. Do you know when the USA or Japan or Germany’s annual budget is? Of course you don’t, it’s BORING.

Our approach is different. The minute summer’s over, the guessing game begins. Newspapers speculate for months. Lobby groups descend on Westminster. Businesses sit in limbo. Voters try to second-guess tax changes.

And then on the day itself, the Chancellor reaches into the hat and reveals a collection of rabbits.

So maybe theatre is wrong – maybe I should have said street magic.

The result is that the country spends months reacting to things that haven’t happened yet, and might not ever happen.

One of the biggest taxes in the UK economy is uncertainty. Businesses making hiring decisions, investment decisions or expansion plans need some confidence about the rules under which they will operate. And in the months before a Budget, many wait before committing capital or taking on staff.

We saw it following last year's Budget. Businesses delayed recruitment and investment until they had a clearer view of the tax and employment landscape. Completely rational for an individual firm, but damaging for the economy as a whole. When everyone waits, growth slows.

Fortunately, governments now have more opportunity than they’ve had in a long time to provide stability. With five-year parliamentary terms becoming the norm, a Chancellor can set out a clear medium-term roadmap at the beginning of a Parliament. Announce the big reforms. Generate the headlines. Create the political drama if required.

Then make every annual Budget afterwards as dull as humanly possible.

Rather than focusing on creating “good” surprises by shuffling the same hand of cards to try and find a better outcome each year, the aim should be to reduce surprises altogether.

When it comes to taxation, that lesson matters even more. People understand they need to pay tax.

What they struggle with is the unpredictability of it. It’s hard to plan for growth, or get on with the day job if you have to constantly redo your taxes, recheck your numbers, and rework the plan.

With policy, certainty encourages investment. Speculation encourages hesitation.

It’s not as if it’s a special problem for government.

There are specific lessons from the investment industry which a Chancellor can learn. Investment firms live at the mercy of events they cannot control. Markets rise and fall. Forecasting is difficult.

But investment firms manage to make long-term plans; to build in leeway and headroom, and to invest for the long term. At 7IM we don’t rewrite our ten-year strategy every year. We get on with putting it into practice!

One final lesson from the investment industry. We spend our lives making long-term decisions in the face of uncertainty. Markets move daily, governments change and forecasts are regularly proven wrong. Yet successful investors still build plans measured in decades.

Government should do the same.

The reality is that investing will become more important, not less, over the next thirty years. An ageing population means future governments will struggle to fund retirement solely through taxing the existing workforce. More responsibility will fall on individuals to save and invest for themselves.

That means investment is no longer a luxury. It is part of the solution.

The UK needs entrepreneurs to build businesses, investors to provide capital and savers to prepare for retirement. Above all, it needs confidence.

An annual Budget should help create that confidence, not undermine it.

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Ben Kumar is head of strategy for wealth, public policy and investment at 7IM.

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