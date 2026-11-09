Businesses which trade goods made with slave labour will have to withdraw them from sale, the Government has said, revealing it will change the law to enforce the new ban.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said he plans to introduce new legislation to introduce mandatory human rights due diligence for companies, which will require them to remove products made with forced labour and modern slavery.

He outlined the move in a letter to the Commons Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (BIST) Committee, which has been calling for new business safeguards against modern slavery for nearly two years.

The new duty will apply to British businesses with a global turnover of more than £350 million, and non-UK businesses with a UK-generated turnover of more than £350 million.

Those who do not comply with the new duty may be forced to withdraw products from sale which have come from forced labour or modern slavery, Mr Reynolds said.

“We believe this package of measures strikes the right balance: safeguarding the competitiveness of responsible businesses, strengthening confidence in UK markets and helping to ensure that goods linked to forced labour do not reach UK consumers,” the Business Secretary said in his letter to the BIST committee.