The Civil Aviation Authority says 2025 will be the biggest Christmas travel season on record

UK airports are expecting their busiest Christmas getaway in history, according to the aviation regulator. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

UK airports are expecting their busiest Christmas getaway in history, according to the aviation regulator.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said passenger numbers for December are forecast to exceed the record 22 million seen last year. Heathrow, the UK's busiest airport, is preparing for more than seven million passengers to travel through its four terminals this month. The CAA said this summer was the busiest on record for UK airports, with 90.2 million passengers between July and September. That was up 2 per cent from the same period in 2024. Read More: EasyJet and Wizz Air confirm flights continued as normal despite software fix Read More: EasyJet boss warns against Budget move to hike flight taxes

Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787 Dreamliner taking off from London Heathrow Airport, UK. Picture: Alamy

Among the major airports with the highest year-on-year percentage growth in passengers this summer were Bournemouth (up 28 per cent), Liverpool (up 10 per cent) and Edinburgh (up 9 per cent). The most popular international destinations were in Europe, with Palma de Mallorca, Dublin, Amsterdam and Alicante topping the list. The CAA said the number of passengers for 2025 as a whole could exceed 300 million for the first time. Last year, the total was 295 million. Punctuality is improving at UK airports but remains below pre-coronavirus levels. Some 64 per cent of flights arrived or departed within 15 minutes of their schedule in the third quarter of 2025. That is compared with 57 per cent a year earlier, and 69 per cent during the same period in 2019. Selina Chadha, group director for consumers and markets at the CAA, said: "We now have more people flying than ever before and are on track for the biggest Christmas getaway in history. "With high passenger numbers and the potential for bad weather that winter brings, make sure you check for disruption, including on your route to the airport. "Ahead of travelling, we encourage people to plan their packing to avoid delays at security and know their rights when things go wrong."