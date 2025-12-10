UK charities are bracing for a steep fall in festive giving this year, with donations expected to drop by £300 million, according to new analysis from the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF).

The organisation has forecasted that contributions in November and December will total £2.9 billion, down from £3.2 billion last year, as average gifts fall from £85 to £78.

Children’s charities are set to be among the hardest hit, with funding projected to fall from £400 million to less than £300 million.

Homelessness charities could see a £40 million decline, reducing expected donations to around £150 million.

The slump comes as many charities struggle with rising costs and surging demand.

CAF’s latest Charity Insights report found that 44% of charity leaders cited increased costs as a major challenge, while 83% reported rising demand for services. Only 11% said they were managing to meet that demand smoothly.

