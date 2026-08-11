Almost 500 children in England have been hurt by e-scooters since 2019, new analysis suggests. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Almost 500 children in England have been hurt by e-scooters since 2019, new analysis suggests.

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The average age of youngsters injured was 12, with fewer than 2% wearing helmets at the time of the incidents. There is an urgent need for clearer public health messaging and a review of government legislation to prevent further injuries and deaths, researchers said. They highlighted that 59 deaths have been reported in the UK involving e-scooters, 10 of which were people under the age of 18. Read More: New testing kits to crack down on illegal e-bikes and e-scooters rolled out by Met Read More: Massive haul of bikes and e-scooters seized in police crackdown on antisocial vehicles and ‘hidden power buttons’

It is illegal to use privately owned e-scooters in public, although they are available to rent as part of Government pilots in certain cities. Picture: Alamy

It is illegal to use privately owned e-scooters in public, although they are available to rent as part of Government pilots in certain cities. The study examined data from Liverpool and Manchester, which have rental programmes, and Sheffield, which does not. Between January 2019 and December 2024, three children’s trauma centres recorded 477 patients with e-scooter injuries. Almost three quarters (74%) lived in the most deprived areas. The average age of the injured children was 12, and half were aged between 10 and 13. Most injuries, 95%, were sustained by the rider, and 80% of incidents involved private e-scooters. Just 2.5% of injuries happened on private land.

The average age of youngsters injured was 12, with fewer than 2% wearing helmets at the time of the incidents. Picture: Alamy