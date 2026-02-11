The Energy Secretary also told MPs he wanted to diversify supply chains as the UK builds out increasing amounts of solar panels and wind turbines

A general view of wind turbines, electricity pylons and the Stanlow oil refinery on February 26, 2025 in Runcorn, England. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The UK needs to be “vigilant” over security risks China poses to energy supplies, Ed Miliband has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Energy Secretary also told MPs he wanted to diversify supply chains as the UK builds out increasing amounts of solar panels and wind turbines. Appearing at the Energy Security and Net Zero parliamentary committee on Wednesday, Mr Miliband insisted that it was “compatible” to cut energy bills and build the new energy infrastructure the country needs. And he hit back at claims over the costs of “subsidising” solar power, saying it was the cheapest electricity source the UK had. In an exchange with Conservative MP Bradley Thomas, Mr Miliband was repeatedly asked why he had not published the details of a clean energy deal signed with China last year, replying that he was following the practice of the previous government. Read more: Starmer accused of appointing ‘paedophile apologists’ to Labour ‘boys’ club’ Read more: Epstein caught on 'spy camera' hidden inside carriage clock in new footage inside his living room

Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband addresses a press conference during the North Sea Summit on January 26, 2026 in Hamburg. Picture: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP via Getty Images

But he acknowledged the need to be vigilant over investments in energy infrastructure by China. “It’s absolutely right that we are vigilant about investments from China, particularly in relation to energy. “That’s why while the previous government believed it was right for China to own our nuclear power stations. “We believe that we need UK ownership of our nuclear power stations. “That’s the decision we made in relation to Sizewell C. “We need to be vigilant in relation to all states, and I include China particularly in that, in relation to the control of our energy infrastructure. “Of course there are security risks in relation to China that we have got to be vigilant about. “That’s why we’ve got to be very cautious about our energy system.”

The sun shines on recently installed solar panels at a solar farm in an agricultural field near Bath, on October 5, 2025. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images