Retailers "held up well" this Christmas, with a welcome boost to customer visits ending an otherwise trying year, figures show.

Footfall across all UK destinations was up 3.9% on last year in a "resilient" performance by retailers, but also suggesting consumers had more time for last-minute shopping thanks to Christmas falling later in the week, analysts MRI Software said.

Boxing Day footfall rose to 4.4% higher than last year, making it the "standout" trading day - the strongest increase witnessed in a decade, MRI said.

Retail parks led the way with an 8.8% uplift, while high streets saw a 3.6% year on year increase and shopping centre visits were up 2.1%.

Boxing Day uplift was driven by evening activity, with footfall between 5pm and 11pm up by an average of 9.6% on last year in a likely boost to leisure and hospitality venues.

Momentum carried into Saturday, with footfall up 1.6% year on year and high streets leading with a 2.4% increase in visitors while shopping centres recorded a slight 0.6% dip.