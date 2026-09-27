UK gave citizenship to Hamas chief’s guard who 'plotted terror,' reports say
'Mr X' was granted indefinite leave to remain after working for a Hamas leader in Gaza
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The UK government granted citizenship to a former Hamas bodyguard who went on to plot an antisemitic attack, according to reports.
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An investigation has revealed that a man known only as ‘Mr X’ worked as a personal bodyguard for Ismail Haniyeh, who was Hamas’ leader in Gaza between 2007 and 2017.
He then successfully applied for asylum and eventually indefinite leave to remain in the UK, and was able to plot an antisemitic attack on the second anniversary of the October 7 attack perpetrated by Hamas.
According to an investigation by the Sunday Times Mr X lived in the UK as an IT consultant, was a married father of four, and changed his legal name multiple times.
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However, not only were his ties to Haniyah — who was assassinated in 2024 — reportedly well known, he also had a criminal history in Egypt where he was arrested for digging tunnels and smuggling weapons and gold into Gaza.
He was also reported to be the son of a well known Hamas operative.
Mr X was arrested by the National Crime Agency in November, 2025, after a joint effort from Israeli and German security services became aware of his alleged involvement in planning a terror plot on Jewish community centres and Israeli diplomats in Germany.
According to a German indictment, Mr X allegedly transported guns and disguises to a storage facility in Vienna.
His arrest, alongside the arrest of seven other suspects, was organised by Israeli, German, Austrian, Danish, and British authorities.
The plot is being called one of the worst terror-plots in post-war Germany on the Jewish community.
According to his indictment Mr X is accused of appearing masked and armed in front of the Hamas flag in a pre-recorded video.
Mr X cannot currently be identified because he is still awaiting a criminal case in the UK. If found guilty, he faces a custodial sentence in the UK, and then extradition to Germany where he would face charges for procuring arms for Hamas.
A Home Office spokesman said: "While it is a long-standing rule that we never comment on individual cases or operational matters, we take all steps necessary at all times to protect the nation's security."
The Foreign Office has been contacted for further comment.