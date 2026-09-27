'Mr X' was granted indefinite leave to remain after working for a Hamas leader in Gaza

'Mr X' reportedly worked for Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Clark

The UK government granted citizenship to a former Hamas bodyguard who went on to plot an antisemitic attack, according to reports.

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An investigation has revealed that a man known only as ‘Mr X’ worked as a personal bodyguard for Ismail Haniyeh, who was Hamas’ leader in Gaza between 2007 and 2017. He then successfully applied for asylum and eventually indefinite leave to remain in the UK, and was able to plot an antisemitic attack on the second anniversary of the October 7 attack perpetrated by Hamas. According to an investigation by the Sunday Times Mr X lived in the UK as an IT consultant, was a married father of four, and changed his legal name multiple times. Read more: Palestine Action activist on run convicted over raid on Israel-linked weapons factory Read more: Israel and Lebanon enter into ceasefire, as Trump asks Hezbollah to 'act nicely'

Dizengoff Fountain memorial to those killed in the Hamas attacks of October 7th in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: Getty

However, not only were his ties to Haniyah — who was assassinated in 2024 — reportedly well known, he also had a criminal history in Egypt where he was arrested for digging tunnels and smuggling weapons and gold into Gaza. He was also reported to be the son of a well known Hamas operative. Mr X was arrested by the National Crime Agency in November, 2025, after a joint effort from Israeli and German security services became aware of his alleged involvement in planning a terror plot on Jewish community centres and Israeli diplomats in Germany. According to a German indictment, Mr X allegedly transported guns and disguises to a storage facility in Vienna. His arrest, alongside the arrest of seven other suspects, was organised by Israeli, German, Austrian, Danish, and British authorities.

A woman holds up a poster for Staff Sgt. Neta Baram who was killed on October 7th during an anti-government demonstration and alternative memorial service for civilians and soldiers killed on October 7, 2023. Picture: Getty