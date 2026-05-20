The report warned: “The UK was built for a climate that no longer exists today and will be increasingly distant in years to come."

A man and woman in a boat on Monnow Street on November 15, 2025 in Monmouth, Wales. Picture: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Government must set maximum temperature rules for workplaces and roll out air conditioning in hospitals and care homes to protect Britons against worsening climate change, advisers have urged.

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Ministers should even consider changing the school year so pupils are not forced to sit important national exams in summer heat, when they may not have been able to sleep properly and are “absolutely not at their best”, the Climate Change Committee’s (CCC) Baroness Brown said. The committee warns that worsening extremes of heat, flooding and drought are threatening the British way of life, from lives and livelihoods to the NHS, “gently changing seasons”, children’s football games, music festivals and weekend visits to National Trust venues. Successive governments have not done enough to help the country adapt to the changing climate, a new report from the committee said, as it set out a series of solutions and targets for mid-century to hold the line against the threats. And while efforts to cut climate emissions have become politically polarised, Baroness Brown said high numbers of voters across all parties thought the UK was unprepared for the changing climate, and “we might hopefully avoid that really extreme political division” when it comes to adaptation. The report warned: “The UK was built for a climate that no longer exists today and will be increasingly distant in years to come." Read more: Supermarkets asked to cap price of eggs, bread and milk but bosses slam Reeves for '1970s-style price control' Read more: Britain is dangerously exposed in the North Sea, and Putin’s shadow fleet knows it

An aerial photo shows the bed of Woodhead Reservoir is partially revealed by a falling water level, near Glossop, northern England on May 9, 2025. Picture: Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images

The CCC estimates that investing to protect the UK from climate change will cost around £11 billion a year of public and private money up to 2050. But the advisers said climate change impacts were already costing up to £60 billion a year in flood damages, crop losses, excess deaths, decreases in productivity, and disruption to transport and health services, with that figure set to rise to as much as £260 billion a year by 2050. Baroness Brown said the impacts of climate change are “not only eroding our cliffs, but also undermining the fundamentals of our health system, our insurance sector, our children’s schooling, and our food security”. She added: “In an increasingly unstable world, being well adapted to climate change, being resilient to the changing climate and the changing weather that we’re seeing, is fundamental to delivering the food security, the energy security, and the economic security that we need to survive in this unstable world.”

An aerial view of the dried up bed of Rudyard Lake Reservoir which is being taken over by vegetation during the drought on August 22, 2025 in Leek. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

More money needs to be spent on flood defences, while building in flood plains should be avoided unless risks can be reduced, farmers should be allowed to build onsite reservoirs to store water and councils should look after street trees effectively to provide city shading. Air conditioning will become a key part of keeping people cool in heatwaves, in private homes as well as public buildings, and the Government needs to run public information campaigns telling people what steps they can take – such as closing blinds and curtains in the daytime to keep out the heat. Dr Richard Millar, from the committee, said there was “unequivocal evidence that climate change is making extreme weather here in the UK, such as heatwaves, heavy rainfall, and the conditions for drought, more likely”. The world has already warmed by 1.4C as a result of human activities such as burning fossil fuels, and on current trajectories will be 2C above pre-industrial levels by 2050 – with a “real risk” of hitting 4C heating by 2100 under worst-case scenarios, he said. Without action to help people adapt, the increasing risk of heatwaves in the 40Cs by mid-century could lead to as many as 10,000 excess deaths a year, the committee said.

In this aerial view, Little Venice Country Park lies submerged in floodwater on January 6, 2025 in Yalding, England. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

By 2050, heavy rainfall could become more intense, sea levels could rise 20-45cm and peak river flows could nearly double, raising the risk of flooding, it said. But the changing climate could also make drought very common, with water shortages of up to five billion litres a day, the committee added. “We are facing a potential world where in 2050 you could turn the tap on and nothing would come out,” Baroness Brown, who is chairwoman of the CCC’s Adaptation Committee, said. The committee is urging the Government to set targets to ensure there are no more heat deaths by 2050 than today, no more homes are at risk of flooding, and that by 2040, water supplies should be resilient to a one-in-500-year drought. Solutions include: Setting workplace maximum temperature regulations, to protect workers from excess heat and encourage companies to install cooling measures.

Ensure cooling measures are installed in hospitals and care homes by 2035 and schools by 2050, ranging from shading through to air conditioning.

Support for vulnerable people to install cooling technology, including heat pumps that can provide both warmth in the winter and cooling in the summer.

Investing more in flood defence programmes, with annual spend rising to £1.6 billion-£2.2 billion across the UK to pay for both “natural” and hard defence schemes.

Ensuring new homes are not built in undefended areas at risk of existing or future flooding and coastal erosion. New homes should also be built to be water efficient, there should be water efficiency standards for appliances, and data centres should be built where they will not add to a region’s drought risk, the report advises.

Looking towards the Palace Pier, beachgoers are seen enjoying the sun and the sea on the beach at Brighton, on the south coast of England on September 7, 2023. Picture: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images