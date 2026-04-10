Fish eaters encouraged to opt for more sustainable options like European hake and haddock

By Issy Clarke

Consumers have been urged to opt for more abundant alternatives such as hake and haddock. Picture: Getty

Fish fans have been urged to 'completely avoid' cod as the population plunged to 'dangerously low' levels.

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The Marine Conservation Society (MCS) has downgraded cod caught in UK waters to the worst rating. Consumers have been advised to 'completely avoid' the flaky white fish, often served in fish and chips, and opt for European hake instead. Icelandic cod and haddock, particularly varieties caught from the North Sea and Scotland, are other more sustainable alternatives recommended by the MCS. The advice is set out in the charity's Good Fish Guide which helps seafood fans make sustainable choices. Read more:'Disgusting’ bath-stored fish used in ready meals as businessman avoids prison Read more: Ministers unveil plans for faster approvals for nuclear and aviation fuel plants

Cod populations have been in decline since 2015, primarily because of overfishing. Picture: Getty

The MCS fears cod populations have dropped so low that commercial fishing would take the population below the level necessary for reproduction. Trawled scampi was downgraded for the same reason with the guide recommending pot- or creel-caught scampi instead. Cod populations have been in decline since 2015, primarily because of overfishing. The International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) recommended a zero-catch policy for 2026 in the North Sea and surrounding waters. The advice has not been implemented but last year the government announced a 44% cut in cod fishing for 2026. The decision followed negotiations between the EU and Norway about their shared stocks.

Waitrose recently announced it will cease selling mackerel on April 29. Picture: Alamy