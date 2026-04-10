Consumers told to avoid UK-caught cod as population plunges ‘dangerously low’
Fish eaters encouraged to opt for more sustainable options like European hake and haddock
Fish fans have been urged to 'completely avoid' cod as the population plunged to 'dangerously low' levels.
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The Marine Conservation Society (MCS) has downgraded cod caught in UK waters to the worst rating.
Consumers have been advised to 'completely avoid' the flaky white fish, often served in fish and chips, and opt for European hake instead.
Icelandic cod and haddock, particularly varieties caught from the North Sea and Scotland, are other more sustainable alternatives recommended by the MCS.
The advice is set out in the charity's Good Fish Guide which helps seafood fans make sustainable choices.
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The MCS fears cod populations have dropped so low that commercial fishing would take the population below the level necessary for reproduction.
Trawled scampi was downgraded for the same reason with the guide recommending pot- or creel-caught scampi instead.
Cod populations have been in decline since 2015, primarily because of overfishing.
The International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) recommended a zero-catch policy for 2026 in the North Sea and surrounding waters.
The advice has not been implemented but last year the government announced a 44% cut in cod fishing for 2026.
The decision followed negotiations between the EU and Norway about their shared stocks.
It comes as similar concerns have been raised about mackerel levels, with Waitrose recently announcing it will no longer bet stocking the fatty fish from 29 April.
Mackerel was removed from the Good Fish Guide last year. The UK's permitted catch level for mackerel was 34% above the ICES advice last year.
Other alternatives include seabass or plaice from the North Sea and UK blue mussels and freshwater trout.
Chris Graham, head of sustainable seafood at the MCS described the declining population of popular fish as "deeply concerning".
He called on the government to take action to help rebuild fish stocks and reduce reliance on imports.
80% of seafood consumed in the UK is imported.