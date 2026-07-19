Lyme Regis in Dorset this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A spell of cooler weather could be on the way for some after parts of UK saw its longest unbroken run of days without rain.

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Britain has experienced its third heatwave in as many months but the warm conditions are set to ease for parts as northerly winds sweep in. However, forecasters are still expecting limited, if any, rainfall and the cooler period may be short-lived in parts of southern England and Wales where temperatures may climb again late into next week. Areas of high pressure are predicted to move slowly through the Atlantic to the west of the UK over the coming days, with a northerly airflow pushing its way across caused by winds rotating in a clockwise direction. Read more: Ed Davey hopes 'for the sake of our country' that Burnham is a better PM than Starmer Read more: Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli wins Belgian Grand Prix

Any isolated heavy showers in Devon and Cornwall fading away 🌦️



Otherwise, a fine and largely warm evening with plenty of sunshine and then clear skies after dark ☀️



Patchy drizzle and rain arriving in northern Scotland 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/AjRyW023bv — Met Office (@metoffice) July 19, 2026

The areas most exposed to the northerly wind will be northern parts of England and eastern Scotland are forecasted to feel the cooler conditions the most. The Met Office said: "Into perhaps the start of next week, more unsettled weather with rain at times, especially across northern parts of the UK. "This rain may very well reach southern areas too, but could become more light and patchy here. "Confidence becomes lower as we approach the turn of the month, but there are signs that high pressure will return, which means dry conditions would resume, especially in the south.

People in the sun in Parliament Square in London during the recent heatwave. Picture: Alamy