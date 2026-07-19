Areas of UK to enjoy cooler spell of weather but it may be short-lived, according to forecasters
A spell of cooler weather could be on the way for some after parts of UK saw its longest unbroken run of days without rain.
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Britain has experienced its third heatwave in as many months but the warm conditions are set to ease for parts as northerly winds sweep in.
However, forecasters are still expecting limited, if any, rainfall and the cooler period may be short-lived in parts of southern England and Wales where temperatures may climb again late into next week.
Areas of high pressure are predicted to move slowly through the Atlantic to the west of the UK over the coming days, with a northerly airflow pushing its way across caused by winds rotating in a clockwise direction.
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Any isolated heavy showers in Devon and Cornwall fading away 🌦️— Met Office (@metoffice) July 19, 2026
Otherwise, a fine and largely warm evening with plenty of sunshine and then clear skies after dark ☀️
Patchy drizzle and rain arriving in northern Scotland 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/AjRyW023bv
The areas most exposed to the northerly wind will be northern parts of England and eastern Scotland are forecasted to feel the cooler conditions the most.
The Met Office said: "Into perhaps the start of next week, more unsettled weather with rain at times, especially across northern parts of the UK.
"This rain may very well reach southern areas too, but could become more light and patchy here.
"Confidence becomes lower as we approach the turn of the month, but there are signs that high pressure will return, which means dry conditions would resume, especially in the south.
"Winds will be mostly light or moderate, occasionally fresh around northern coasts. Temperatures are expected to be near or above normal, warmest in the south, perhaps becoming very warm again by the start of August."
On Friday, temperatures in the UK exceeded 30C for the 13th day in a row, the Met Office said, with 31C recorded at Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire.
It comes after there have been 28 days in 2026, consecutive and non-consecutive, when 30C has been exceeded somewhere in the UK, seven in May, eight in June and 13 in July.
The record for the number of 30C-plus days in a calendar year is 34, which was set in 1995.