The agreement will give the US zero tariffs on pharmaceutical products imported in return for the NHS spending more on medicines

The UK will get a preferential tariff rate of 0% for all medicines exported to the US for at least 3 years under a new deal struck with Donald Trump’s administration, the Government has confirmed. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Government has agreed a deal with the US which will lead to an increase in NHS medicines spending in exchange for zero tariffs on pharmaceutical products.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK has agreed to lower an industry sales rebate rate on NHS drug prices and to also improve the NHS's cost-effectiveness measure for drugs. It comes after warnings that US pharma firms will shut down their sites in the UK if the NHS does not pay more for drugs. President Donald Trump has long called for changes that will level the playing field in terms of what American customers pay for drugs compared with those in the UK and Europe. Read more: Sir Keir Starmer denies Government misled public and rejects claims Chancellor ‘lied’ over Budget Read more: Budget leak was not a cyber attack or an inside job, says OBR

President Trump has previously complained that Europe does not pay enough for US drugs. Picture: Alamy

The Government will increase the upper threshold for which it can buy new medicines by 25 per cent, from £20,000-£30,000 to £25,000-£35,000. Science and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: "This vital deal will ensure UK patients get the cutting-edge medicines they need sooner, and our world-leading UK firms keep developing the treatments that can change lives. "It will also enable and incentivise life sciences companies to continue to invest and innovate right here in the UK. "This will support thousands of skilled jobs, boost our economy and ensure that the breakthroughs that happen in our labs turn into treatments that benefit families across the country." The UK and US agreed in May to seek a deal on the proviso that firms secured a better operating environment in Britain.

Liz Kendall, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, said the deal will "ensure UK patients get the cutting-edge medicines.". Picture: Alamy