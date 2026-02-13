The government’s decision to ban Palestine Action under anti-terror laws has been ruled unlawful in a landmark legal ruling.

"The court ordered the ban be quashed. Details of lifting the ban will be decided and completed at a later date."

After the ruling she posted online: "The High Court ruled the Palestine Action ban is unlawful as it is disproportionate to free speech and the Home Secretary breached her own policy.

Huda Ammori, a co-founder of Palestine Action, challenged the ban at the High Court.

From July last year being a member of, or showing support for, the group became an offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The court decision marks a major victory for civil liberties campaigners. Palestine Action was the first direct-action group to be banned under terror laws, putting it alongside the likes of al-Qaeda, Islamic State and extremist far-right groups, including National Action.

Ministers acted unlawfully when they proscribed the direct action network as a terrorist organisation last year, the High Court ruled today.

Three judges, led by the president of the king’s bench division, Dame Victoria Sharp, ruled today that the decision to proscribe the group was unlawful.

In a summary of the High Court's decision, Dame Victoria Sharp said: "The court considered that the proscription of Palestine Action was disproportionate.

"A very small number of Palestine Action's activities amounted to acts of terrorism within the definition of section 1 of the 2000 Act.

"For these, and for Palestine Action's other criminal activities, the general criminal law remains available.

"The nature and scale of Palestine Action's activities falling within the definition of terrorism had not yet reached the level, scale and persistence to warrant proscription.

"Proscription did result in ‌a significant interference ​with the ‌right to ⁠freedom of speech ⁠and the right to freedom ‌of ​assembly."

About a hundred people gathered outside the High Court building in central London are cheering and chanting "Free Palestine" after news broke that judges have ruled the Home Office's decision to ban Palestine Action under terrorism laws was unlawful.

Since the ban came into effect, more than 2,000 protesters have been arrested for supporting Palestine Action, and over 200 have been charged with terrorism offences.

The Government will appeal against the High Court’s decision.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, said: “The Court has acknowledged that Palestine Action has carried out acts of terrorism, celebrated those who have taken part in those acts and promoted the use of violence.

“It has also concluded that Palestine Action is not an ordinary protest or civil disobedience group, and that its actions are not consistent with democratic values and the rule of law.

“For those reasons, I am disappointed by the Court’s decision and disagree with the notion that banning this terrorist organisation is disproportionate."