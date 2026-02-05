UK to launch ‘world-first’ deepfake detection plan to 'stop vile criminals in their tracks'
Collaboration between the Government, technology firms, academics and experts will underpin the development of the plan.
The Government has announced plans to work with tech giants, including Microsoft, on a “world-first” deepfake detection initiative.
Listen to this article
The Home Office said the framework would explore how technology can recognise and assess deepfakes and “set clear expectations” for industry detection standards.
Collaboration between the Government, technology firms, academics and experts will underpin the development of the plan.
Minister for safeguarding Jess Phillips said the technology “did not discriminate”.
“The devastation of being deepfaked without consent or knowledge is unmatched, and I have experienced it first hand,” she said.
“For the first time, this framework will take the injustice faced by millions to seek out the tactics of vile criminals, and close loopholes to stop them in their tracks so they have nowhere to hide.
“Ultimately, it is time to hold the technology industry to account, and protect our public, who should not be living in fear.”
Read more: UK regulator launches investigation into Grok after chatbot creates sexualised deepfakes of children
Read more: Sir Keir Starmer brands Grok AI deepfakes ‘disgusting and shameful’ and says Government ‘will not back down’
It comes days after the UK’s data regulator opened a formal probe into X and xAI over their compliance with UK law after the chatbot Grok was used to generate sexual deepfake images without consent.
Ofcom launched an investigation into the platform and its chatbot several weeks ago, and X has since said it has brought in measures to address the issues raised.
Elon Musk’s social media site and its chatbot have come under mounting pressure over reports of sexualised images being created, including of minors.
X is also facing investigation by the European Commission and on Tuesday French prosecutors raided its offices in the country as part of a preliminary investigation into alleged offences including spreading child sexual abuse images and deepfakes.
The Government estimated up to eight million deepfakes were shared in 2025 alone, up from 500,000 in 2023.
City of London Police Deputy Commissioner Nik Adams said: “By rigorously testing deepfake technologies against real-world threats and setting clear expectations for industry, this framework will significantly bolster law enforcement’s ability to stay ahead of offenders, protect victims and strengthen public confidence as these technologies continue to evolve.”