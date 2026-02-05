The Government has announced plans to work with tech giants, including Microsoft, on a “world-first” deepfake detection initiative.

The Home Office said the framework would explore how technology can recognise and assess deepfakes and “set clear expectations” for industry detection standards.

Collaboration between the Government, technology firms, academics and experts will underpin the development of the plan.

Minister for safeguarding Jess Phillips said the technology “did not discriminate”.

“The devastation of being deepfaked without consent or knowledge is unmatched, and I have experienced it first hand,” she said.

“For the first time, this framework will take the injustice faced by millions to seek out the tactics of vile criminals, and close loopholes to stop them in their tracks so they have nowhere to hide.

“Ultimately, it is time to hold the technology industry to account, and protect our public, who should not be living in fear.”

