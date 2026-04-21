Debate on UK defence typically focuses on budgets, but that misses the point. What matters is how the money is spent, and whether it results in capability that is fielded at scale. That is the only meaningful measure of success.

The UK is not short of strategic direction. The Defence Industrial Strategy set clear priorities across technology and procurement reform. The challenge is not intent, but execution.

Several structural factors shape that challenge. Parts of the industrial base are built around a system that accepts “good enough”. Incentives reward process over performance. Alongside that sits a low tolerance for risk.

Faced with scrutiny and short tenures, decision-makers are pushed towards the safest options. That behaviour is often criticised, but it’s largely a rational response to poor incentives.

There is also a growing gap between those buying technology and those building it. Modern defence technologies and their supply chains are complex.

We require a system that can interrogate claims properly and contract for systems that evolve over time. Right now, it cannot do that well enough.

The move towards portfolio-based approaches, led by the new National Armaments Directorate, is a step in the right direction. Managing families of capability should enable reuse, faster upgrades and more coherent delivery. But it will only work if the system can keep up technically and coordinate effectively.

If increased spending is to translate into outcomes, three things should follow.

Stronger technical scrutiny is needed. Re-establishing an independent, non-profit authority to evaluate suppliers would help close the knowledge gap.

Second, incentives need to change. Companies that deliver should be rewarded, and those that underperform should face clear consequences.

Third, the UK needs to be more focused. We have real strength in areas like advanced connectivity, AI, and manufacturing, supported by regional clusters across the country. The task is to back areas where capability is world-class and scalable, and build exportable markets around them.

This is not a system in decline. The UK has the skills and technology to deliver. But unless spending is matched with delivery, more money alone will not fix the problem.

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Rob Harper is the Founder and Chief Executive at Rowden

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

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