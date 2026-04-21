An industry leader has warned that rising UK defence spending will count for little unless it results in equipment and systems that can actually be deployed at scale.

Writing for LBC Opinion, Rob Harper, founder and chief executive of Rowden, said the national debate is too focused on headline budgets rather than whether investment is translating into real-world military capability.

He argued that the only meaningful measure of success is whether spending produces technology that can be fielded in sufficient numbers to make a difference on operations.

“The challenge is not intent, but execution,” he said, pointing to a persistent gap between strategic ambition and what is ultimately delivered.

Harper warned that structural issues within the defence system are holding back progress, with parts of the industrial base still geared towards outcomes that are “good enough” rather than genuinely effective.

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He said current incentives often reward process over performance, while a low tolerance for risk pushes decision-makers towards safer, less innovative options.

That, he suggested, is less about individual failure and more a reflection of how the system is designed.

“There is also a growing gap between those buying technology and those building it,” Harper said, warning that the Ministry of Defence is not yet equipped to properly assess increasingly complex systems or manage contracts that require continuous development.