The 20,000 square metre proposed complex would make it the largest embassy in Europe if it got the green light.

By Jacob Paul

The Government has delayed a decision on whether to approve China's application for a new super-embassy in London.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed was due to rule on the application by 21 October, but the deadline has now been pushed back to 10 December. This marks the second time the government has delayed a decision on the controversial site - which is facing mass opposition amid fears China could use it for spying purposes. Asked why the decision had been delayed, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Given the detailed nature of the representations that have been provided, and the need to give parties sufficient opportunity to respond, MHCLG (The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) consider that more time is needed for full consideration of the applications." It comes after a parliamentary committee urged Mr Reed to block China’s plans. The Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) said approving the application was “not in the UK’s long-term interest” in a letter to the minister. Committee chairman Matt Western MP wrote to Mr Reed saying that the proposed location presents “eavesdropping risks in peacetime and sabotage risks in a crisis” due to its proximity to fibre-optic cables, data centres and telecoms exchanges serving Canary Wharf and the City. Read more: China poses threat to Britain ‘every day,’ warns MI5 chief as he reveals another spy threat was thwarted last week Read more: Security committee warns China’s 'Super Embassy' could harm national security

