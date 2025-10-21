Britain will reportedly "play an anchor role" in helping to keep the peace in Gaza

British troops have been deployed to Israel. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Britain has deployed troops to Israel to “contribute to the monitoring of the ceasefire” in Gaza following a US request, the Defence Secretary has confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A senior commander and a small number of soldiers are reportedly on the ground in Israel in the wake of Donald Trump’s peace agreement, John Healey said on Tuesday. The commander will work as the deputy to a US official tasked with running a civil-military coordination centre, which will also include troops from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, it is understood. It comes just days after Israel launched a fresh wave of strikes in southern Gaza following what it called a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire agreement brokered by Mr Trump. Mr Healey said the President's 20-point plan has provided an "opportunity for a long-term peace”. "We have specialist experience and skills that we have offered to contribute," he said. Read more: Trump insists ceasefire still in place after deadly wave of Israeli strikes Read more: Israel 'resumes enforcement' of ceasefire deal after launching fresh wave of Gaza strikes

Smoke billows following an Israeli strike that targeted a building in the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on October 19, 2025. Picture: Getty

He claimed that Britain can “contribute to the monitoring of the ceasefire”, adding that this is “likely to be led by others”. "We have also, in response to the American request, put a first rate two-star officer into a civilian-military command, as the deputy commander,” Mr Healey said following a lecture in London on Monday night. Britain's Defence Secretary added: ”Britain will play an anchor role and contribute the specialist experience and skills where we can. We don't expect to be leading... but we will play our part. Meanwhile, the US is deploying 200 troops to Israel, which is to refrain from entering Gaza. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "A small number of UK planning officers have embedded in the US led CMCC, Civil Military Coordination Centre, including a 2* deputy commander to ensure that the UK remains integrated into the US led planning efforts for Gaza post-conflict stability. "The UK continues to work with international partners to support the Gaza ceasefire to see where the UK can best contribute to the peace process."

Defense Minister John Healey said Britain will help "monitor" the Gaza ceasefire. Picture: Getty

The US, headed by the Central Command, intends to assist with the flow of humanitarian aid into the territory while providing additional security in the wake of Mr Trump’s peace deal being struck. It is reportedly different to a planned international stabilisation force set to be deployed as part of peacekeeping efforts. However, since the deal was brokered the fighting has seemingly resumed and the US President has issued stark threats to Hamas. "There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!" he wrote on Truth Social in his latest warning.

President Trump has insisted the ceasefire is still in place. Picture: Getty