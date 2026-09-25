The price of diesel in the UK is set to hit a new all-time high as a result of the war in Iran.

The RAC said average pump prices are running at 198.32p, only marginally short of the previous record of 199.09p set four years ago.

However many pumps are already pushing past the £2 mark.

Prices could get even higher as Donald Trump considers a ban on US diesel exports.

However earlier this week the White House dismissed the reports as 'fake news.'

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US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that such a ban would not work and could boost gasoline and jet fuel prices.

The White House official said a report the US is considering a flat, temporary export ban was not correct.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: "The average price of diesel is teetering on the brink of a new all-time high at 198.32p, taking the cost of a 55-litre fill-up for a family car to £109.

"The record of 199.09p will almost certainly be surpassed over the weekend as retailers continue to pass on the increases they're seeing when they buy new supply. Petrol is now averaging 173.6p – its highest price in more than four years.

"Petrol has risen nearly 12p in September and more than 40p since the Iran War began. Diesel is up 14.5p this month alone and 55p since 28 February.

"Sadly for drivers, there appears to be no end in sight to high prices at the pumps as the cost of a barrel of oil hit $106 having been around that $100 mark for the last two weeks.

"A significant drop in the price of oil is badly needed but this seems unlikely without the US and Iran striking a deal."