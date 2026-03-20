UK deaths at Dignitas at second-highest level in two decades
A total of 43 people resident in the UK were recorded as having travelled to Switzerland for an assisted death in 2025
The number of UK residents who had an assisted death at Dignitas has risen to its second-highest level in two decades.
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A total of 43 people resident in the UK were recorded as having travelled to Switzerland for an assisted death in 2025, up from 37 the previous year.
The latest data – which goes back to 2002 – is second only to the number of deaths in 2016, when 47 UK residents were recorded as having died there.
The latest figures come as a proposed law for England and Wales to legalise assisted dying returns for debate in the House of Lords on Friday – but increasingly looks at risk of running out of time.
The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which passed the Commons last year, has been the subject of days of debate in the upper chamber.
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It will fall if it does not complete all its parliamentary stages before the end of the current session in May.
Supporters of the Bill have accused some peers of time-wasting and attempts to talk it out, while opponents insist they are simply doing their job of scrutinising legislation they argue is not safe in its current form – and needs to be strengthened.
Pro-change campaigners gathered outside Parliament ahead of Friday’s debate, joined by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater who steered the Bill through the Commons.
An attempt to change the law in Scotland failed earlier this week when MSPs at Holyrood voted down the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill.
The latest figures also showed that UK membership of the Swiss assisted dying clinic rose by 7 per cent to 2,385 last year, up from 2,231 in 2024.
Childline founder and former broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen, a leading supporter of legalising assisted dying, revealed in December 2023 that she had joined Dignitas.
She has previously branded the current law in the UK “cruel” and “messy”, saying it “means I may have to die alone in Zurich instead of surrounded by my loving family in my home”.
A total of 651 UK residents have died at Dignitas, according to figures from the Swiss clinic, which said that number accounts for almost 16 per cent of all deaths there by country of residency between 1998 and 2025.
Louise Shackleton, who was investigated for almost a year after accompanying her husband to Dignitas in December 2024, said of those who travelled there last year: “It is difficult to comprehend the desperation and fear of the death before them that drove them to that choice.”
She told the Press Association she believes the continued rise in membership means “people are showing by their actions that they want a choice in how to die and not to be forced to live and suffer by the state”.
She was informed by police last year that she would not face charges over the assisted death of her husband Antony, who had suffered from motor neurone disease.
Assisting suicide is against the law in England and Wales, with a maximum jail sentence of 14 years, but North Yorkshire Police said its investigation had “clearly been a complex and sensitive” one, and it was “decided not to be in the public interest to prosecute”.
Dignity in Dying, which wants assisted dying to be legalised, said the Dignitas figures are “a consequence of a broken law that is forcing terminally ill people to leave their country in order to have compassion and dignity at the end of their lives”.
But Care Not Killing, which is opposed to a change in the law, argued the figures are not a vindication of the campaign for legalisation, representing “a tiny increase from the previous couple of years and get us back to pre-Covid levels”.
Its chief executive, Gordon Macdonald, said: “The political priority must be to give patients a genuine choice through world-class hospice care, not turning doctors into executioners because fixing palliative care is too difficult and costly. As we have repeatedly said, we urgently need much more care, not killing.”