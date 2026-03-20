A total of 43 people resident in the UK were recorded as having travelled to Switzerland for an assisted death in 2025

MP Kim Leadbeater joins supporters of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life Bill), during a demonstration at Parliament Square in London, on the second anniversary of Paola Marra's death at Dignitas. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

The number of UK residents who had an assisted death at Dignitas has risen to its second-highest level in two decades.

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A total of 43 people resident in the UK were recorded as having travelled to Switzerland for an assisted death in 2025, up from 37 the previous year. The latest data – which goes back to 2002 – is second only to the number of deaths in 2016, when 47 UK residents were recorded as having died there. The latest figures come as a proposed law for England and Wales to legalise assisted dying returns for debate in the House of Lords on Friday – but increasingly looks at risk of running out of time. The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which passed the Commons last year, has been the subject of days of debate in the upper chamber. Read more: Iranian arrested after 'attempting to enter' British nuclear missile base Read more: US sends thousands more marines and three warships to Middle East as Trump 'considers' Kharg Island occupation

MP Kim Leadbeater joins supporters of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life Bill), during a demonstration at Parliament Square in London, on the second anniversary of Paola Marra's death at Dignitas. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

It will fall if it does not complete all its parliamentary stages before the end of the current session in May. Supporters of the Bill have accused some peers of time-wasting and attempts to talk it out, while opponents insist they are simply doing their job of scrutinising legislation they argue is not safe in its current form – and needs to be strengthened. Pro-change campaigners gathered outside Parliament ahead of Friday’s debate, joined by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater who steered the Bill through the Commons. An attempt to change the law in Scotland failed earlier this week when MSPs at Holyrood voted down the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill. The latest figures also showed that UK membership of the Swiss assisted dying clinic rose by 7 per cent to 2,385 last year, up from 2,231 in 2024. Childline founder and former broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen, a leading supporter of legalising assisted dying, revealed in December 2023 that she had joined Dignitas. She has previously branded the current law in the UK “cruel” and “messy”, saying it “means I may have to die alone in Zurich instead of surrounded by my loving family in my home”.

The Headquarters of Dignitas, in the town of Pfaffikon, Switzerland. Picture: Alamy