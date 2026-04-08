Dog walkers have been accused of stuffing poo bags in the gaps of the historic Hadrian’s Wall rather than holding onto them to throw away.

Northumberland National Park has blasted pet owners of defacing the 1,900-year-old Roman structure with the mess, despite signage telling them not to.

Margaret Anderson, head ranger of Northumberland National Park, has called on dog walkers to carry the poo bags to bins after picking up the excrement.

"It's a real sense of frustration, we have this amazing structure here which so many people want to come and enjoy," she said.

"For somebody to think it's acceptable to wedge poo bags into a Unesco World Heritage site, well actually it makes you quite sad.”

But what is the UK law around picking up dog poo?