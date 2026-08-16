Over 800 drones were been fired towards Russia in the early hours of Sunday morning in response to an overnight attack on Ukraine.

A fire following a Russian missiles attack is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

British drones have been used to strike targets on the Russian mainland for the first time, with Kyiv launching huge aerial attack on Russian targets in the early hours of Sunday, August 16.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It has been confirmed that drones made by two UK companies have been supplied to Ukraine to facilitate "deep strikes" on Russia - using long-distance drones to hit industrial and military targets in mainland Russia. It is estimated that around £35 billion in economic damage has been caused, including fuel shortages and rolling blackouts in some regions, as Kyiv targets oil refineries, naval bases and logistics hubs. It comes as strikes on Sunday morning saw at least six people killed in Russia, after Ukraine launched hundreds of drones in one of its biggest aerial attacks of the war. Five died in Russia's southwestern Rostov region, where three towns came under attack, according to local governor Yury Slyusar, and an 83-year-old man was killed in the Moscow region after a Ukrainian drone hit a private home. Russia's Ministry of Defence said that it had destroyed 822 drones overnight. Read more: Moroccan police arrest 111 migrants attempting to enter Ceuta, according to reports Read more: Twelve killed after Polish bus overturns on motorway in Hungary

Oil refinery in Moscow was hit by large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on June 18, according to the local mayor. Picture: Getty

Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said several more people had been injured in Podolsk, where he said a warehouse belonging to Russia's largest online retailer Wildberries had been struck. He said damage had been caused at several other sites, including at a warehouse in the town of Domodedovo, close to one of Moscow's main airports. Photos just emerging from the Ukrainian strikes shows the aftermath of a hit on Wildberries' Koledino warehouse, where a large plume of smoke is emerging over the site, around 45 km (28 miles) south of Moscow. Ukraine has been targeting Wildberries, which it accuses of handling military goods, in recent weeks as part of a wider bid to damage Russian economic infrastructure that it believes to be crucial to Moscow's military campaign.

"Wherever the Russians can reach with their ballistic missiles, they strike civilian infrastructure," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after Russian strikes on Ukraine overnight. Picture: Alamy

Speaking Sunday morning, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed at least three had died in Ukraine after Russian strikes on the country overnight. He said that 13 regions came under attack this week, with Russia launching another wave of drones during the early hours of Sunday. "Wherever the Russians can reach with their ballistic missiles, they strike civilian infrastructure," he added. "The enemy launched more than 1,550 attack drones, nearly 1,560 guided aerial bombs, and 62 missiles at our cities and communities, most of them ballistic missiles of various types."

Firefighters try to put out a fire at a city book market following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine early Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. Picture: Alamy