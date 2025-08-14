UK economic growth slowed between April and June as businesses battled higher costs and Donald Trump’s tariffs came into force.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics showed GDP — a measure of everything produced in the economy — expanded by just 0.3 per cent in the three months to June.

It marks a slowdown from the first three months of the year, when GDP rose 0.7 per cent as businesses prepared for the US president’s taxes on imports.

In particular, economic activity was weaker in April and May as purchases were brought forward ahead of the stamp duty and tariff changes.

Costs rose for households as energy, water and council tax bills rose, leading to higher inflation overall.

The higher costs also hit employers in the form of higher national insurance contributions and increased minimum wages.

However, the figure was stronger than the 0.1 per cent level widely expected by economists after an uptick in activity in June and revised data for earlier in the quarter.