It would represent a downbeat start to the leadership of Andy Burnham.

UK economy expected to have dipped in July despite World Cup boost. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The UK economy is likely to have shrunk slightly in July due to pressure from weak retail sales and increased energy costs for households, economists have warned.

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Experts at Investec and Pantheon Macroeconomics have predicted that the Office for National Statistics will reveal that UK GDP fell by 0.1% for the month when it releases the latest growth data on September 11. It would represent a downbeat start to the leadership of Andy Burnham, who was appointed Prime Minister during the month. In June, the UK economy grew 0.3% as hospitality and leisure firms received a boost from football fever and the prolonged hot weather. It meant the economy expanded by 0.4% during the second quarter of the year. However, economists have predicted that there is now likely to be a correction as stronger-than-expected June activity may have brought forward spending from July. Read more: Economic growth must extend beyond UK’s biggest cities, says John Healey Read more: Sir Richard Branson urges John Healey to 'give young entrepreneurs a break' ahead of his first budget

It would represent a downbeat start to the leadership of Andy Burnham. Picture: Alamy