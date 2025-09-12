UK economy flatlined in July as GDP figures reveal zero growth and slowing productivity
Figures released on Friday reveal the UK's economy flatlined in July.
The UK economy recorded no growth in July after 0.4% expansion in June, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
It follows a 0.4% increase in June, with the upturn in GDP marking an unexpected boost at the time figures were announced.
GDP is a measure of all products produced in the UK economy, with July's 0% figure coming as sullen news to Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
It comes as the British manufacturing sector saw activity fall by 1.3%, marking the biggest contraction in activity since July 2024.
This held back growth in the wider economy, with the services sector up 0.1% thanks to expansion of 0.6% for retail and construction growing 0.2%.
It marks a prolonged slowing of UK economic growth, between April and June as businesses battled higher costs and Donald Trump’s tariffs came into force.
Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Falls in production were driven by broad-based weakness across manufacturing industries.”
More to follow.