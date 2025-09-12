Figures released on Friday reveal the UK's economy flatlined in July.

The UK economy recorded no growth in July after 0.4% expansion in June, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It follows a 0.4% increase in June, with the upturn in GDP marking an unexpected boost at the time figures were announced.

GDP is a measure of all products produced in the UK economy, with July's 0% figure coming as sullen news to Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

It comes as the British manufacturing sector saw activity fall by 1.3%, marking the biggest contraction in activity since July 2024.

This held back growth in the wider economy, with the services sector up 0.1% thanks to expansion of 0.6% for retail and construction growing 0.2%.

It marks a prolonged slowing of UK economic growth, between April and June as businesses battled higher costs and Donald Trump’s tariffs came into force.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Falls in production were driven by broad-based weakness across manufacturing industries.”

More to follow.