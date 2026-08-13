The UK saw a 0.6% rise in GDP for the first three months of 2026.

The UK economy grew by 0.4% between April and June. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Britain’s economic growth slowed in the second quarter but a boost from heatwaves and the World Cup helped offset impacts from the Iran war in a better-than-expected performance in June, official figures have shown.

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The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.4% between April and June, down from 0.6% growth in the first three months of the year. Its data showed growth of 0.3% month-on-month in June, against expectations for a flat performance, as the ONS said firms across the service sector reported buoyant trade thanks to extreme hot weather and the start of the World Cup football tournament. The June rise in GDP followed flat growth in May, revised down from 0.1% growth previously estimated, and a 0.1% contraction in April. ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: "Growth slowed in the second quarter of the year, following a strong start to 2026, but remained relatively robust. "Services were once again the main driver of growth, while production was broadly unchanged and construction also grew." It comes after the services sector – the most dominant in the UK economy – strengthened in May, largely coming from professional services and scientific research and development. Read more: UK economy set for another quarter of growth as ‘big picture’ shows resilience Read more: UK service sector growth bounces back to three-month high

Prime Minister Andy Burnham says he wants to see growth in every part of the UK. Picture: Getty