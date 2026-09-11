The UK economy grew by 0.4% in July, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

It comes as forecasts showed UK economic growth was set to have ground to a halt in July, as consumers swapped spending in shops for drinking in pubs amid the heatwaves and Fifa World Cup.

Most economists were expecting gross domestic product (GDP) to have shown no growth in July, but the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) defied expectation.

What was expected to mark a downbeat start to Andy Burnham's leadership, who was appointed Prime Minister during the month, but instead turned into something altogether more promising.

The figures were boosted by AI, according to the latest report, with the services sector leading the way when it came to the promising results.

It would also come after Chancellor John Healey insisted that there was an “optimistic story” about the UK economy that was “turning a corner”.

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