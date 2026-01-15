The UK economy grew by 0.3 percent in November, according to the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics.

The numbers reveal that monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.3 percent in November, following a fall of 0.1 percent in October 2025.

The increase was sharper than expected, with economists having predicted a 0.2% rise for the month.

Many feared lower figures amid uncertainty surrounding Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Autumn Budget - concerns that were not ultimately realised.

The numbers, released on Thursday, reveal better-than-expected results in the wake of widespread economic uncertainty.

It also follows growth of 0.1 percent in September 2025 revised up from an ONS initial estimate of a fall of 0.1 percent.

The UK services sector grew by 0.3 percent, with production growing by 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the UK's construction sector fell by 1.3 percent during the same period.

November’s economic growth was supported by a 25.5% jump in the motor manufacturing industry as it continued to bounce back following a sharp fall in activity in September after JLR’s factory shutdown.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “Data for the latest month show that this industry has now largely recovered.

“Construction contracted again, registering its largest three-monthly fall in nearly three years.”

In response to the figures, an HM Treasury spokesperson said: "To make the economy work for working people, we are reversing years of underinvestment by protecting record infrastructure investment, driving through major planning reform, backing expansion at Heathrow and Gatwick, delivering Northern Powerhouse Rail and getting Sizewell C built.

“At the same time, we are taking action to get bills and inflation down - with £150 off energy bills, rail fares, prescription charges and fuel duty all frozen, the two-child benefit cap lifted, alongside the national living wage to deliver an economy that works for working people.

"There’s more to do - driving growth, delivering the consolidation to provide stability, keeping inflation low and stable, tackling the cost of living and bringing our borrowing costs down.”