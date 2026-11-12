The UK economy grew at its fastest rate in the third quarter. Picture: SOPA Images/Getty

By Jacob Paul

The UK economy grew by 0.7% between July and September, the Office for National Statistics said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the latest gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Thursday. Economists had been expecting to see growth pick up to 0.7% for the third quarter – between July and September – following growth of 0.5% in the second quarter. Growth has been boosted by business investment, with spending on areas such as technology, infrastructure and defence becoming a key source of growth in the economy, experts say. This is helping to offset the impact of higher energy prices on households and businesses since the start of the Iran war. The ONS said it was “almost entirely” fuelled by strength in the UK’s services sector, particularly computer programming, which grew at the fastest rate in three years. Read more: Why have interest rates risen and what is happening in the economy? Read more: UK economic growth expected to have picked up amid AI and defence drive