The UK economy has recorded the strongest quarterly growth in a year over the first three months of 2026 with a surprise spurt in activity after the Iran war began, figures show.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 0.6% between January and March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This was higher than the 0.5% growth that most economists had been expecting, and marks the highest since the first quarter of 2025.

The ONS also said GDP increased by 0.3% in March, surprising economists who had been expecting growth to slow following the onset of the war in the Middle East.

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